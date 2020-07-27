China to cut broadband fees for companies by an average 15%

BEIJING, July 28 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Tuesday that it plans to cut broadband fees for companies by an average of 15%.

The measure is one of many that policymakers have announced to reduce costs for companies attempting to recover from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

