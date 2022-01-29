China to curb banks' use of overseas loans

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or "speculative deals", a notice on the bank's website showed on Saturday.

The rules will take effect from Mar. 1.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by Jason Neely)

((LunTian.Yew@thomsonreuters.com;))

