China to curb banks' use of overseas loans

China's central bank and foreign exchange regulator issued new rules on Saturday that bar domestic banks from using overseas loans to invest in securities or "speculative deals", a notice on the bank's website showed on Saturday.

The rules will take effect from Mar. 1.

