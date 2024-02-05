China to crack down on emissions data fraud as CO2 market expansion nears

By the end of last year, a total of 442 million tons of emission allowances had been traded, with a transaction value of nearly 25 billion yuan ($3.5 billion), but the potential for fraud has remained a major concern.

The new rules will establish a new supervision system and force market participants to draw up data quality control plans. They will also give authorities more power to investigate and punish companies that have falsified data - including third-party firms involved in monitoring and verifying emissions.

"They now could confiscate illegal gains and impose harsher penalties for market malpractice," He said.

China's ETS is expected to expand to more than 3,500 companies by the end of 2025 with the inclusion of new sectors like cement and aluminium, according to an outlook report released by the Beijing Institute of Technology last month.

Other sectors, including glass and chemicals, could also join by the end of the decade, it said.

