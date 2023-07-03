News & Insights

China to control exports of some gallium and germanium products

July 03, 2023 — 07:54 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu, Amy Lv, Dominique Patton, Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 3 (Reuters) - China will exert controls on exports of some gallium and germanium related products to protect national security and interests, the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

Gallium and germanium are classified as strategic metals by Beijing and used in the semiconductor sector.

The ministry said in a statement that as of August 1 market participants would not be allowed to export eight listed gallium-related products without permission: gallium antimonide, gallium arsenide, gallium metal, gallium nitride, gallium oxide, gallium phosphide, gallium selenide and indium gallium arsenide.

The same will apply to six germanium products: germanium dioxide, germanium epitaxial growth substrate, germanium ingot, germanium metal, germanium tetrachloride and zinc germanium phosphide.

Exporters will need to go through procedures to obtain export licences, it said.

Anyone exporting these products without permission and those who export in excess of the permitted volumes will be punished, the statement said.

Germanium is also used in infrared technology, fiber optic cables and solar cells.

