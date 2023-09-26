China to continue to hold further auctions of sugar reserves

BEIJING, Sept 27 (Reuters) - China will continue to hold further auctions of its sugar reserves in the near future to ensure the stability of domestic price and supply, the state's reserve management centre said in a notice on Tuesday.

China will hold an auction of its first sale of state sugar reserves since 2016 on Sept. 17 amid tightening supply and rocketing prices of the sweetener.

