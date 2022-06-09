China to consider reviving Ant Group's IPO - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Abinaya Vijayaraghavan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SUN YILEI

Chinese financial regulators have started early-stage discussions on a potential revival of an initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group Co, controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

June 9 (Reuters) - Chinese financial regulators have started early-stage discussions on a potential revival of an initial public offering (IPO) of Ant Group Co, controlled by billionaire Jack Ma, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has established a team to reassess the fintech giant's share sale plans, Bloomberg reported.

Ant Group had filed for a dual listing in Hong Kong and on Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market in 2020, before China abruptly suspended the company's $37 billion listing.

The suspension followed a meeting between China's financial regulators and Ant executives, including Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma, who were told the company's lucrative online lending business would face tighter scrutiny. (https://reut.rs/3xkSt4n)

(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Abinaya.V@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters