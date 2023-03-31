US Markets
China to conduct cybersecurity review on chipmaker Micron's products

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 31, 2023 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao and Meg Shen for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China's cyberspace regulator will conduct a cybersecurity review on products sold in China by U.S. memory chip manufacturer Micron Technology MU.O, the regulator said on Friday.

The move is aimed at protecting the security of the supply chain for critical information infrastructure, prevent hidden risks and safeguard national security, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a brief statement.

It gave no other details, including what Micron products it was reviewing.

Micron did not respond immediately to a request for comment. Shares in Micron fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the announcement.

