China to conclude Didi cybersecurity probe, lift ban on new users - WSJ

June 6 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators are concluding yearlong probes into Didi Global Inc DIDI.N, Full Truck Alliance Co YMM.N, and Kanzhun Ltd 8JNy.D, and preparing as early as this week to lift a ban on their adding new users, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Didi, Full Truck, and Kanzhun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

