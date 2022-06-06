DIDI

China to conclude Didi cybersecurity probe, lift ban on new users - WSJ

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Chinese regulators are concluding yearlong probes into Didi Global Inc, Full Truck Alliance Co, and Kanzhun Ltd, and preparing as early as this week to lift a ban on their adding new users, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Didi, Full Truck, and Kanzhun did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

