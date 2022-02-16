China to complete soil survey by 2025 in grain security push

Adds details, background

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China will collect data on soil quality and use in its third national soil survey running from 2022 until the end of 2025, as part of an effort to ensure grain security, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Following the last such survey more than 40 years ago, in 1979, China has refocused on food security as a top policy and identified arable land and seeds as key priorities. .

Vice Premier Hu Chunhua will chair the group set up to lead the survey, covering farmland, grassland and uncultivated salt–alkali soils, the State Council said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Clarence Fernandez)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.