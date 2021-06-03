Commodities

China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over COVID-19 cases

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40% for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's AIRF.PA Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40% for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had already placed identical curbs on the airline's other China flight, from Paris to Shanghai.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular