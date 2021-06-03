China to cap load factors at Air France's Tianjin flight over COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, June 4 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator will limit Air France's AIRF.PA Paris-to-Tianjin flight to a load factor of 40% for four weeks from June 7, it said on Friday, after COVID-19 infections were found among passengers.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China had already placed identical curbs on the airline's other China flight, from Paris to Shanghai.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

