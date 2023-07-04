News & Insights

China to buy 5,000 tons of cobalt for strategic reserves - Bloomberg News

July 04, 2023 — 02:52 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu, Dominique Patton, Beijing Newroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 4 (Reuters) - China's National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration has agreed with three local refiners and one trader to purchase about 5,000 metric tons of cobalt, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The volume is higher than the original plan to buy 2,000 tons, after additional offers from suppliers prompted the state stockpiler to take more grades of the metal, it reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment on Tuesday.

