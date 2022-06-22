Commodities

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

Credit: REUTERS/Christina Hu

China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on June 24, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre.

Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its reserves in an effort to support prices of the meat and boost hog margins.

