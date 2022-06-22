China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on June 24 - notice

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on June 24, according to a notice on the website of the reserves management centre.

Beijing has been stockpiling pork for its reserves in an effort to support prices of the meat and boost hog margins.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

