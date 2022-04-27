China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for state reserves on April 29- notice

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local pork for its state reserves on April 29, according to a notice issued by the reserves management centre on Wednesday, in its sixth round of stockpiling so far this year.

The country is buying up pork to support prices in the world's top producer of the meat.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

