China to buy 40,000 tonnes of pork for reserves on April 22 - notice

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for its state reserves on April 22, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said in a notice on Tuesday.

This is the fifth batch of such stockpiling in 2022, according to the notice, as pork prices in the world's top producer and consumer have hovered at low levels in recent months amid surging production and cool demand.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

