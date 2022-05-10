Commodities

China to buy 40,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on May 13 -notice

Contributor
Hong Kong newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Lee

China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local frozen pork for its state reserves on May 13, according to a notice issued by the reserves management this year.

BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China will buy 40,000 tonnes of local frozen pork for its state reserves on May 13, according to a notice issued by the reserves management this year.

The country is buying up pork to support prices in the world's top producer of the meat.

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular