China to buy 38,000 tonnes of frozen pork for state reserves on March 10 - notice

BEIJING, March 7 (Reuters) - China will buy 38,000 tonnes of pork for its central state reserves this Thursday, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Monday.

The purchase, following last week's first round of such stockpiling this year, comes as Beijing seeks to support hog prices after a sharp fall.

Farmers in many regions across China have been suffering from huge losses due to low pork prices and high feed costs. JCI-HOGM-SICHJCI-HOGM-HENAN

Lasting losses could push some to exit the market, leading to a cut in production of China's favourite meat, analysts said.

China's pig herd was previously decimated by the deadly African swine fever disease, sending pork prices soaring and boosting the consumer price index.

Beijing has since rebuilt its massive hog herd and stablising production has become a major policy focus for the top leadership.

