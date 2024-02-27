China to build hydro and gas, upgrade coal fleet for a more flexible power system

By 2027, NDRC plans to establish a regulatory framework to ensure the market-oriented development of so-called new energy storage, which is largely comprised of battery storage.

Nuclear and solar will also be explored as potential peaking power sources, NDRC said. Neither have traditionally been considered so-called peaking power plants. Hydropower and gas plants are more typically considered for the role because they can change their output quickly.

The plan aims to make it possible for new energy - which typically refers to solar and wind - to eventually make up over 20% of power generation by 2027, up from just 12% last year, according to the national statistics bureau.

