China to bring solar and wind power generation to 11% of total electricity use in 2021

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China aims to bring its power generation from solar and wind plants to around 11% of the country's total power consumption in 2021, the National Energy Administration said in a draft rule on Monday.

The policy follows Beijing's ambition to boost renewable energy consumption and to cap its carbon emissions before 2030.

