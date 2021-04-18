China to bring solar and wind power generation to 11% of total electricity use in 2021

Muyu Xu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

China aims to bring its power generation from solar and wind plants to around 11% of the country's total power consumption in 2021, the National Energy Administration said in a draft rule on Monday.

The policy follows Beijing's ambition to boost renewable energy consumption and to cap its carbon emissions before 2030.

