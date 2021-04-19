China to bring solar and wind power generation to 11% of total electricity use in 2021

Adds background, details

BEIJING, April 19 (Reuters) - China has flagged it will seek to raise its power generation from solar and wind plants to around 11% of the country's total power consumption in 2021, from 9.7% in 2020, said the National Energy Administration (NEA) in a draft rule on Monday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced that China will boost the share of non-fossil fuels in primary energy consumption to around 25% by 2030, part of his pledge to bring the country's carbon emissions to a peak before 2030.

The NEA said in the draft plan that solar and wind power generation will need to increase each year over the next five years and to reach around 16.5% of total power use by 2025.

It also urged developers of solar and wind power projects to accelerate construction and asked local governments and power grid firms to guarantee electricity generated from the plants to be able to connect to the grid.

Local governments are also expected to speed up granting approvals to new solar and wind projects, in order to ensure the long-term development of renewables in the country, according to the draft plan.

In February, the central government had forced regional grid firms to step up the minimum power purchase from renewable plants.

The draft plan will open up for consultation with the public until April 25.

