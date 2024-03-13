News & Insights

Commodities

China to boost innovation in agriculture sector on food security concerns

March 13, 2024 — 09:30 am EDT

Written by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang, Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 13 (Reuters) - China said on Wednesday it would speed up science and technology innovation in the agriculture sector, to help boost self-reliance in agricultural technology amid food security concerns.

The country will expand efforts at developing "" through science and tech innovation in agriculture, the ministry of agriculture and rural affairs said, citing a meeting chaired by minister Tang Renjian.

China will also "improve the mechanism for deep integration of sci-tech and agriculture industry," and speed development of intelligent agriculture and farm product processing, the ministry said.

The announcement comes as the country pledges to achieve self-reliance in agriculture technology and improve food security amid geopolitical tensions, climate and demographic changes.

China has invested large sums of money in research for agriculture in recent years but has few large commercial companies that invest in long-term research and development to bring innovative solutions to market.

The ministry will also ensure the stability of soybean planting areas, guide adjustment of hog production capacity and take measures to regulate the market and prices of farm products, according to the ministry statement.

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ethan Wang and Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.