China to boost commodity price supervision, industrial growth

China's powerful state planner will take steps to ensure supply and stabilise prices of key raw materials, including iron ore and fertilizer, it said on Friday, as it looks to promote steady growth in industry.

The National Development and Reform Commission will reinforce futures and spot market supervision of commodities and strengthen monitoring of prices, it said in a joint statement with other authorities.

It also pledged to step up new infrastructure construction projects and push state-owned banks to lend more to manufacturers in 2022.

