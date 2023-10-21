News & Insights

China to bolster economic recovery and curb risks -central bank head

Credit: REUTERS/SUSANA VERA

October 21, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Casey Hall and Kevin Yao for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 7-9, context

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China will promote a sustained economic recovery, focusing on expanding domestic demand, while fending off financial risks, People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said in a report published on Saturday.

The central bank will make its policy more "precise and forceful", while guiding financial institutions to cut real lending rates and reducing financing costs for firms and individuals, Pan said in the report published on the bank's website.

The report is significant because it is the first time the governor has commented on policy after the publication of third-quarter economic data. It outlines the authorities' near-term priorities and was delivered to the country's parliament.

Pan said efforts would be made to activate the capital markets and boost investor confidence.

He also pledged to "implement macro policy adjustments in response to the changes in the economic situation, effectively strengthen financial supervision, focus on expanding domestic demand, boosting confidence and preventing risks, and promote a sustained recovery in the economy."

China's economy grew at a faster-than-expected rate in the third quarter, while consumption and industrial activity in September also surprised on the upside, suggesting a recent flurry of policy measures is helping bolster a tentative recovery.

The country will keep yuan CNY=CFXS stable, prevent the risk of abnormal fluctuations in cross-border fund flows and maintain the stability in the foreign exchange market, Pan said.

Pan also said in the report China would resolve the default risk of bonds of big real estate enterprises, preventing risk contagion in stock, bond and foreign exchange markets, and ensuring the stable operation of financial markets.

(Reporting by Casey Hall and Kevin Yao; editing by David Holmes and Clelia Oziel)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.