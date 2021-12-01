China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

Dec 1 (Reuters) - China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.