China to ban loophole used by tech firms for foreign IPOs - Bloomberg News

Contributor
Sneha Bhowmik Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China is planning to ban companies from going public on foreign stock markets through variable interest entities, closing a loophole used by the country's tech industry to raise capital from overseas investors, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

