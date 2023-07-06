News & Insights

China to ban food imports from Japan due to safety reasons

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 06, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 7 (Reuters) - China will ban the import of food from 10 Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, China's customs said on Friday.

The country will also strictly review the documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, customs said in a statement.

It added that it will continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

