China to avoid flood-like stimulus and keep prices stable

BEIJING, Sept 2 (Reuters) - China will avoid flood-like stimulus, keep prices stable and maintain stable and moderate credit development, Ruan Jianhong, a spokesperson for the country's central bank, said a China finance forum on Friday.

The recovery of the world's second-biggest economy is in danger of fizzling out amid fresh coronavirus flare-ups and a distressed property sector.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

