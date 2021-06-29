US Markets

China to auction more than 155,000 T of corn from U.S., Ukraine on July 2

Tom Daly Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS

China's state grains stockpiler Sinograin on Tuesday said it would auction a total of 155,516 tonnes of imported corn from the United States and Ukraine on July 2.

In separate notices on its website, Sinograin said it would auction 123,977 tonnes of U.S. corn and 31,539 tonnes of Ukrainian corn. The sales are the fourth and fifth to be announced in a recent round of imported corn auctions aimed at replenishing tight supplies and cooling prices.

