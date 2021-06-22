China to auction first batch of state metal reserves on July 5-6

China reserves administration to sell 100,000 T of metal stocks

To auction 20,000 T copper, 30,000 T zinc and 50,000 T aluminium

Sales to be held on state-owned firms' online bidding platforms

BEIJING, June 22 (Reuters) - China's state reserves administration on Tuesday said it would publicly auction a total of 100,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals early next month in the first round of a rare and highly anticipated release of its stockpiles.

The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in three separate notices it would auction 20,000 tonnes of copper, 30,000 tonnes of zinc and 50,000 tonnes of aluminium on July 5-6.

The release of state metal reserves in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, is one of a number of attempts by Beijing to cool a stellar rally in commodity prices that has squeezed manufacturers' margins.

Benchmark copper prices CMCU3, for example, hit a record high of almost $10,750 a tonne last month, fuelled by a post-pandemic economic recovery, ample liquidity and speculative buying, but have since eased to around $9,200 a tonne.

The copper and zinc sales will take place on an online platform belonging to state-owned miner and metals trader China Minmetals Corp, while the aluminum auction will be on a site operated by another state-run firm, Norinco, the notices show.

The bidding hours will be from 8 a.m.-12 p.m (0000-0400 GMT) and 1 p.m.-6 p.m. (0500-1000 GMT).

Companies wishing to bid must be involved in processing and manufacturing and should register on the e-bidding platform by 4 p.m. on June 27, the notices said.

Breakdowns of the batches of copper, zinc and aluminium to be sold showed all of the metal had entered storage after 2008 and was currently located in warehouses across China.

