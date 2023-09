BEIJING, Sept 25 (Reuters) - China will auction 6,700 metric tons of frozen beef and mutton on Sept. 26, the Huashang Reserve Commodity Management Center said in a notice on Monday.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

