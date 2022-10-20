China to auction 40,200 tonnes of wheat from state reserves on Oct 26

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China will sell 40,200 tonnes of wheat from its state reserves on Oct. 26, the National Grain Trade Center said on Thursday.

The country sold 41,359 tonnes of wheat at an auction of its reserves held on Oct. 12.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

