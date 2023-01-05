China to auction 140,000 T of wheat on Jan 11 -trade center

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China will auction 140,000 tonnes of wheat from its reserves on Jan. 11, said the National Grain Trade Center in a notice on Friday.

The sale includes 100,000 tonnes bought in 2015, 2016 and 2017 under its minimum purchase price policy, and another 40,000 tonnes of 2014 and 2015 wheat from its temporary reserve.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.