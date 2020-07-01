US Markets

China to announce curbs on U.S. media -Global Times editor

Contributor
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Published

China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the U.S. media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

BEIJING, July 1 (Reuters) - China will announce reciprocal curbs on branches of the U.S. media in the country, the editor in chief of the Global Times newspaper said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The comment comes after the United States said in June it would start treating four major Chinese media outlets as foreign embassies, in a move likely to further sour fraught ties between the world's top two economies.

Hu Xijin gave no details of the measures. His paper is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular