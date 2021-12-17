US Markets
China to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions

Albee Zhang Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday.

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China plans to amend laws to allow ride-hailing drivers and food delivery workers to form unions, state media reported on Friday.

China will review the amendment on the union law from Dec. 20-24 and plans to add rules to expand the type of organisations and work for which unions can be formed, the spokesperson for China's parliament's Legislative Affairs Commission Yue Zhongming said at a news conference on Friday, according to Xinhua.

