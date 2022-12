BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's securities regulator said on Friday it will permit international participation in trading of its soybean and soymeal futures contracts from Dec. 26.

The contracts are traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

