China to allow onshore bonds as collateral in short-term forex borrowing

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's forex market operator said on Wednesday that starting next week, Chinese onshore bonds can be used as collateral in short-term foreign currency borrowing in a bid to lower funding costs and facilitate lending.

The collateral-based foreign currency repurchase agreement (repo) business will be rolled out on Dec. 16, the China Foreign Exchange Trade System said in a statement on its website.

Allowing onshore bonds as collateral would also increase demand for such securities, potentially bolstering their value.

