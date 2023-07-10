News & Insights

China to act to help disclose mine accidents

July 10, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Emergency Management said in a meeting that it would take action to prevent mining accidents being covered up and to crack down on illegal mining, state media said on Monday.

State media reported in late June that the Jingcheng iron ore mine in northern China's Shanxi province had concealed several mining accidents that caused at least 17 deaths between 2007 and 2022.

