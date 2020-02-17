US Markets

China to accept tariff exemption requests on 696 U.S. goods from Mar.2

China said on Tuesday it would accept applications for new tariff exemptions for 696 products imported from the United States including pork, beef, soybeans, liquefied natural gas and crude oil.

Firms seeking exemptions on the additional tariffs on U.S. products, imposed during the escalation of the China-U.S. trade dispute, can submit applications from March 2, the finance ministry said in a statement.

