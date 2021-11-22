China to accept import applications for Brazil beef with sanitary certificates issued before Sept 4

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's customs authorities said on Tuesday they will accept import applications for Brazilian beef that has been granted a sanitary certificate prior to Sept. 4.

Brazil had suspended exports of beef to China on Sept. 4 after detecting two cases of atypical mad cow disease but meat that was already at ports continued to be exported, with most of it unable to clear customs on arrival in China.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

