China to accelerate reform of energy pricing, official govt report shows

March 04, 2024 — 08:23 pm EST

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will accelerate the reform of energy pricing and improve the pricing mechanism for pipeline transportation of refined petroleum products, according to an official government report released for the opening of China's annual parliament meeting on Tuesday.

China will also take orderly steps to reform prices of water, electricity, gas, heating and other public utilities, according to the report.

