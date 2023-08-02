China tin stocks mitigate Myanmar Wa region mining ban for now, says ITA

By Polina Devitt and Mai Nguyen

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tin smelters in China have ensured enough immediate supply by stockpiling the metal ahead of a mining ban from this month in areas controlled by Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia, the International Tin Association (ITA) said.

Benchmark three-month tin CMSN3 prices on the London Metal Exchange were down 1.0% on Wednesday and down 3.5% since mid-April when the Wa militia said it would suspend mining in the key producing region to protect the remaining resources.

"We have confirmation that Wa State mines were closed on August 1 as mandated. Some China smelters have stock so that should provide some immediate buffer," the ITA told Reuters.

"The suspension had been estimated by China sources to last for between one and three months, but more recent news suggests that may be too optimistic," the ITA said, without providing further details.

The bulk of tin mined in the self-declared Wa State, which borders China's Yunnan province, is usually supplied to Chinese smelters. China sources most of its tin needs ore from Myanmar, where the Wa region accounts for two thirds of production.

"While the reliance on the (Wa) region continues to fall, it is still about 75%, so it is going to be very hard for China to transition away from this key miner," said Daria Efanova at brokers Sucden Financial.

"If we see the ban implemented in quite a sharp manner into the fourth quarter, that's when we might see some tightness in the market because there will not be enough time for China to shift to other miners."

Demand for tin in the spot physical market is currently poor, a trader said, adding that some traders are selling their cargo for nearby delivery with a discount.

The premium for cash tin over the three-month contract CMSN0-3 swung to a discount for the first time since mid-April this week, indicating easing of concerns about metal availability in the LME system.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt and Mai Nguyen; Editing by Alexander Smith)

