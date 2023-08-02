China tin stocks mitigate Myanmar Wa region mining ban for now, says ITA

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Tin smelters in China have ensured enough immediate supply by stockpiling the metal ahead of a mining ban from this month in areas controlled by Myanmar's ethnic minority Wa militia, the International Tin Association (ITA) said.

Benchmark three-month tin CMSN3 prices on the London Metal Exchange were down 0.8% on Wednesday and down 3% since mid-April when the Wa militia said it would suspend mining in the key producing region to protect the remaining resources.

"We have confirmation that Wa State mines were closed on August 1 as mandated. Some China smelters have stock so that should provide some immediate buffer," the ITA told Reuters.

"The suspension had been estimated by China sources to last for between one and three months, but more recent news suggests that may be too optimistic," the ITA said, without providing further details.

The bulk of tin mined in the self-declared Wa State, which borders China's Yunnan province, is usually supplied to Chinese smelters. China sources 77% of its tin needs ore from Myanmar, where the Wa region accounts for two thirds of production.

The premium for cash tin over the three-month contract CMSN0-3 swung to a discount for the first time since mid-April, indicating easing of concerns about metal availability in the LME system.

The discount was last at $125 per metric ton on Wednesday compared with a $1,700 premium on June 21, when the LME market for short positions was tight amid low stocks MSNSTX-TOTAL and one company held more than half of tin warrants 0#LME-WHL.

