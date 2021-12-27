China tightens scrutiny on offshore listings in sectors off-limits to foreign investment

Contributors
Beijing Reuters
Shanghai newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

China said on Monday that companies in sectors subject to Beijing's foreign investment restrictions must seek government approval for offshore listings.

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China said on Monday that companies in sectors subject to Beijing's foreign investment restrictions must seek government approval for offshore listings.

The National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) also said that foreign capital must not participate in operation and management of such companies, and foreign stakes in them must be capped.

(Reporting by Beijing and Shanghai newsroom Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters