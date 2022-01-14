China tightens screws on major money market funds

Samuel Shen Reuters
Andrew Galbraith Reuters
Published

China's securities regulator issued draft rules on Friday to strengthen supervision over major money market funds to better protect investor interests.

The rules would tighten scrutiny over individual money market funds with a large size or a great number of investors, to ensure safety and liquidity of such products, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said on its website.

