China Tianrui Appoints Valuer Amid Trading Suspension

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has appointed Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal Limited to assess asset impairment and bad debt provisions, aiming to ensure the accuracy of its 2024 interim financial results. The finalized results, expected on December 20, 2024, may significantly differ from the preliminary figures, prompting the company to advise investors to await these updated results before making investment decisions. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until further notice.

