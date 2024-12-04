News & Insights

Stocks

China Tianrui Appoints Valuer Amid Trading Suspension

December 04, 2024 — 09:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. (HK:1252) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Tianrui Group Cement Co., Ltd. has appointed Vincorn Consulting and Appraisal Limited to assess asset impairment and bad debt provisions, aiming to ensure the accuracy of its 2024 interim financial results. The finalized results, expected on December 20, 2024, may significantly differ from the preliminary figures, prompting the company to advise investors to await these updated results before making investment decisions. Trading of the company’s shares remains suspended until further notice.

For further insights into HK:1252 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.