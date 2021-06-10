China Three Gorges to enter in Spain electricity retail market, Cinco Dias reports

China's state-owned energy and infrastructure giant China Three Gorges is planning a foray into the Spanish electricity retail market, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The company seeks to buy an independent retailer already operating in Spain, the newspaper said.

China Three Georges entered Spain in August 2020 when it announced the acquisition of 13 Spanish solar plants built by Madrid-based renewables firm X-Elio.

The European unit of China Three Gorges in Luxembourg did not reply to an email seeking immediate comment.

