China Three Gorges to enter in Spain electricity retail market, Cinco Dias reports

MADRID, June 10 (Reuters) - China's state-owned energy and infrastructure giant China Three Gorges is planning a foray into the Spanish electricity retail market, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified financial sources.

The company seeks to buy an independent retailer already operating in Spain, the newspaper said.

China Three Georges entered Spain in August 2020 when it announced the acquisition of 13 Spanish solar plants built by Madrid-based renewables firm X-Elio.

The European unit of China Three Gorges in Luxembourg did not reply to an email seeking immediate comment.

(Reporting by Cristina Galán, editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)

((Cristina.Galan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.