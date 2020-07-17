US Markets
China Three Gorges in talks to buy Spain's X-Elio, Expansion says

Inti Landauro Reuters
Chinese utility China Three Gorges Corp. opened talks to buy Spanish photovoltaic power generation company X-Elio, the newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unidentified financial sources.

A deal would value the company, which is owned by two private equity funds, KKR KKR.N and Brookfield, above 500 million euros ($569 million), the newspaper said.

Power companies in Spain have been attracting foreign investment in past months. Portuguese utility EDP Energias de Portugal EDP.LS, partly owned by China Three Gorges Corp., announced this week the acquisition of Spanish electricity firm Viesgo in a deal worth 2 billion euros.

Officials at X-Elio and KKR did not immediately respond to emails and calls seeking comments.

($1 = 0.8786 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

