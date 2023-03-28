US Markets

China threatens response if U.S. House speaker meets Taiwan president

Credit: REUTERS/ANN WANG

March 28, 2023 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds quotes, background

March 29 (Reuters) - China threatened to retaliate on Wednesday if U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen during her planned transit of the United States, saying any such move would be a "provocation".

Tsai is due to depart on Wednesday for a trip to Guatemala and Belize that will see her transit through New York and Los Angeles.

Sources have said she plans to meet McCarthy during the California transit although there has been no official confirmation.

"If she contacts U.S. House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson of China's Taiwan Affairs Office told a news conference.

"We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back."

(Editing by Himani Sarkar and Michael Perry)

((John.Geddie@thomsonreuters.com; +81 80 7264 2833;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.