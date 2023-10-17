China third-quarter pork output rises to decade high

Writes through with details, background

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's pork output in the third quarter rose 4.8% from a year ago to 12.69 million metric tons, the highest for the quarter in at least a decade, Reuters calculations based on official data showed.

Third-quarter pork production in China, which consumes half of the world's pork, is typically more than 12 million tons, with the hot summer months usually curtailing meat consumption relative to other parts of the year.

China's pork output in the first nine months of the year rose 3.6% from a year earlier to 43.01 million tons, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

China slaughtered 537.23 million hogs in the first nine months of the year, up 3.3% from a year ago, while the pig herd rose to 442.29 million in the third quarter from 435.17 million heads in the previous quarter, according to the data.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

