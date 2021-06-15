US Markets
JD

China tells e-commerce platforms to regulate promotional phone messages

Contributors
Tony Munroe Reuters
Colin Qian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's industry ministry on Tuesday said that it had told e-commerce giants Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo to regulate their use of promotional phone messaging to users ahead of the annual June 18 shopping festival.

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Tuesday said that it had told e-commerce giants Alibaba 9988.HK, JD.com JD.O and Pinduoduo PDD.O to regulate their use of promotional phone messaging to users ahead of the annual June 18 shopping festival.

The directive, delivered during what the ministry said was a meeting on June 11, is the latest move in an ongoing regulatory clampdown on China's booming "platform economy".

(Reporting by Tony Munroe and Colin Qian; editing by Jason Neely)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD PDD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular