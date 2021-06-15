China tells e-commerce platforms to regulate promotional phone messages

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Tuesday said that it had told e-commerce giants Alibaba 9988.HK, JD.com JD.O and Pinduoduo PDD.O to regulate their use of promotional phone messaging to users ahead of the annual June 18 shopping festival.

The directive, delivered during what the ministry said was a meeting on June 11, is the latest move in an ongoing regulatory clampdown on China's booming "platform economy".

