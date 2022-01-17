China tells coal producers to maintain output over Lunar New Year

BEIJING, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China will tell coal producers to maintain normal production during the Lunar New Year holiday that starts at the end of this month, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission said on Tuesday.

China will also increase new energy generation capacity, as well as encourage companies to maximise oil and gas production during the holidays.

The Lunar New Year break kicks off Jan. 31 and lasts through Feb. 6.

(Reporting by Shen Yan; Writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.