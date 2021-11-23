China tells Alibaba, Baidu cloud units to better prevent telecoms fraud

BEIJING, Nov 23 (Reuters) - China's industry ministry on Tuesday said its cyberspace administration and police had summoned the cloud units of Alibaba BABA.N9988.HK and Baidu Inc BIDU.O to urge them to better prevent telecom network fraud.

The discussions came after both companies' cloud platforms were found to have allowed access to fraudulent websites, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement on its official Weibo account.

